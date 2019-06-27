Amazon Partnering With Brick-and-Mortar Retailers for New Package Pickup Option

SEATTLE — Amazon Inc. is partnering with Rite Aid to offer its Counter package pickup service at more than 100 locations in the United States, starting June 27.

The network is expected to expand to more than 1,500 Rite Aid stores by the end of 2019 and thousands of other locations across the country through additional partnerships with retailers, convenience stores and small businesses.

Counter gives Amazon customers the option to pick up their packages in-store at a partner location. Delivery to a Counter location is available to all customers for no extra cost and works with same-day, one-day, two-day and standard shipping.

Counter's straightforward pickup flow and user-friendly technology is designed to help ensure store employees can serve customers without disrupting their daily activities, according to Amazon.

The service first launched in the United Kingdom with NEXT and in Italy with Giunti Al Punto Librerie, Fermopoint and SisalPay stores.

"Amazon is always looking for innovative and convenient ways for customers to ship and receive their orders," said Patrick Supanc, Worldwide Director of Amazon Hub. "With Counter, we've leveraged our growing logistics network and invested in new, easy to use technology to give customers yet another delivery option rooted in flexibility and control. We are excited to partner with national businesses like Rite Aid, and local businesses in the future, to create an outstanding experience for our shared customers."

To use Counter, customers must select a Counter pickup point available in their zip code as their delivery location during the checkout process. When their package arrives at the store, customers receive an e-mail notification with a unique barcode and a reminder of the address and business hours of the selected store. Inside the store, they provide the barcode to a store employee, who will scan it, retrieve the package and hand it over to the customer. Customers have 14 days to collect a package after delivery.

"Creating a seamless, convenient customer experience is a key element of our strategy and digital transformation," said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president, pharmacy and retail operations at Rite Aid. "Being the first store partner for Counter in the U.S. is a differentiator for Rite Aid and we believe our partnership with Amazon, that includes Locker, creates a stronger in-store experience for existing customers and new customers that come in to pick up their packages."

Counter is part of the Amazon Hub family, which includes Locker, Locker+ and Apartment Locker, designed to bring the ultimate convenience to customers via pickup and return points.