Amazon's Delivery Platform Set to Reach New Heights

SEATTLE — Amazon Inc. plans to take to the sky as a method of delivery relatively soon.

Within months, the online retail giant expects to begin using self-piloted drones to deliver packages to customers' homes, reported The Associate Press.

The company did not specify timing or states where the deliveries would take place. The drones are fully electric and can fly up to 15 miles. They deliver in 30 minutes and are limited to goods that weigh five pounds or less.

The drones detect and avoid people or stationary objects through computer vision and machine learning, making it safe for them to perform deliveries, according to Amazon.

"From paragliders to power lines to a corgi in the backyard, the brain of the drone has safety covered," said Amazon Worldwide Consumer CEO Jeff Wilke.

The company is working with multiple regulatory agencies to receive approval, Wilke added.

"We expect to do it within months," he said.