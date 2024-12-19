Americans Expected to Close Out 2024 With Record Travel

"This is the time of year when lifelong memories are made with loved ones, and travel plays a big role in that," said Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel. "This year, with Christmas Day falling on a Wednesday, we're anticipating record-breaking travel numbers the weekend before and the weekend after the holiday."

Nearly 90% of holiday travelers will drive to their destination. The 107 million people expected to travel by car is 2.5 million higher than last year but just under the record 108 million in 2019. AAA noted that gas prices are lower this holiday season compared to one year ago, when the average was approximately $3.12 per gallon during the last two weeks of the year.

According to AAA car rental partner Hertz, the cities displaying the highest rental demand are:

Denver

Las Vegas

Los Angeles

Miami, Orlando and Tampa, Fla.

Oahu, Hawaii

Phoenix

Air travel is expected to set a new record with 7.85 million passengers, up from last year's record of 7.5 million. Additionally, the number of Americans traveling by bus, train and cruise is up nearly 10% year over year, with 4.47 million people expected to travel by these modes — the highest number in 20 years.

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, reported that drivers will experience the worst traffic delays the weekends before Christmas Day and New Year's Day, while the holidays themselves have minimal congestion. Drivers in Boston, New York City, Seattle, and Washington, D.C., may see double the typical delays, while nationwide travel times could be up to 30% longer.

"With a near record number of auto travelers expected this holiday season, drivers should expect delays in and around major metro areas, with Sunday, December 22 expected to be the nation's worst day to travel," said Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. "Our advice is to avoid traveling during peak commuting hours during the week. If schedules allow, leave bright and early or after the evening commute."