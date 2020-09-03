ampm Extends Supply Partnership With Core-Mark

LA PALMA, Calif. — BP Products North America Inc. renewed its five-year service agreement with Core-Marking Holding Co. Inc.

Through the pact, Core-Mark will provide all proprietary products to BP's ampm franchise stores. It will also serve as an approved ampm supplier for non-proprietary products.

"The strategic focus of ampm on driving innovative fresh food and foodservice programs aligns perfectly with our desire to help our customers evolve and grow by adapting to meet the needs of constantly changing consumer preferences and expectations," said Bill Stein, senior vice president of enterprise growth for Core-Mark. "We are pleased to continue our long-standing relationship with this highly valued customer."

Westlake, Texas-based Core-Mark offers a full range of products, marketing programs and technology solutions to approximately 43,000 customer locations in the United States, and Canada through 32 distribution centers.

Based in La Palma, ampm has more than 1,000 convenience store locations across Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon and Washington.