ampm Revs Up INDYCAR SERIES Sponsorship

Conor Daly's No. 76 Chevrolet will feature ampm's branding at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500.
Danielle Romano
LA PALMA, Calif. — ampm is teaming up with Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) to serve as the primary sponsor for Conor Daly and the No. 76 Chevrolet at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, as well as multiple races throughout the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The partnership will extend into 2026.

The No. 76 will feature ampm's branding at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and additional events this season in Portland and Monterey, Ind., as the West Coast-based convenience store chain makes its debut in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. 

"Seeing the excitement from everyone at ampm involved in this program for the Indianapolis 500 is just awesome for me and the JHR team," Daly said. "The Indy 500 is the greatest race in the world, and to be back in Gasoline Alley with such a recognizable brand like ampm is really special. I can't wait to go racing in the ampm colors here and at other events later in the season."

[PHOTO GALLERY: Autonomous ampm Meets Fans' Demand for Convenience]

Through this partnership with Daly, ampm will leverage the global platform of the Indianapolis 500 and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to showcase its commitment to redefining the c-store experience with technological innovations and premium food and beverage offerings. This is the brand's first partnership in INDYCAR as it looks to engage with race fans across the country and attract visitors to its locations, the company said.

The No. 76 ampm Chevrolet will debut during Indianapolis 500 practice sessions beginning May 13, with qualifying scheduled for May 17-18. The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on May 25.

Juncos Hollinger Racing is an Indianapolis-based motorsport team co-owned by founders Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger. The team fields two entries in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the No. 76 Chevrolet driven by Conor Daly and the No. 77 Chevrolet driven by Sting Ray Robb. 

La Palma-based ampm was established in 1978. It has more than 1,000 stores in six states predominantly located on the West Coast, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Washington, as well as New York. ampm is a trademark of the bp group of companies.

