ampm Revs Up INDYCAR SERIES Sponsorship
Through this partnership with Daly, ampm will leverage the global platform of the Indianapolis 500 and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES to showcase its commitment to redefining the c-store experience with technological innovations and premium food and beverage offerings. This is the brand's first partnership in INDYCAR as it looks to engage with race fans across the country and attract visitors to its locations, the company said.
The No. 76 ampm Chevrolet will debut during Indianapolis 500 practice sessions beginning May 13, with qualifying scheduled for May 17-18. The 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 takes place on May 25.
Juncos Hollinger Racing is an Indianapolis-based motorsport team co-owned by founders Ricardo Juncos and Brad Hollinger. The team fields two entries in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the No. 76 Chevrolet driven by Conor Daly and the No. 77 Chevrolet driven by Sting Ray Robb.
La Palma-based ampm was established in 1978. It has more than 1,000 stores in six states predominantly located on the West Coast, including California, Nevada, Arizona, Oregon and Washington, as well as New York. ampm is a trademark of the bp group of companies.