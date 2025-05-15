ampm Revs Up INDYCAR SERIES Sponsorship

LA PALMA, Calif. — ampm is teaming up with Juncos Hollinger Racing (JHR) to serve as the primary sponsor for Conor Daly and the No. 76 Chevrolet at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, as well as multiple races throughout the 2025 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season. The partnership will extend into 2026.

The No. 76 will feature ampm's branding at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and additional events this season in Portland and Monterey, Ind., as the West Coast-based convenience store chain makes its debut in the NTT INDYCAR SERIES.

"Seeing the excitement from everyone at ampm involved in this program for the Indianapolis 500 is just awesome for me and the JHR team," Daly said. "The Indy 500 is the greatest race in the world, and to be back in Gasoline Alley with such a recognizable brand like ampm is really special. I can't wait to go racing in the ampm colors here and at other events later in the season."

