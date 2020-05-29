Aramark Opens Pop-Up Stores in Health Care Facilities

PHILADELPHIA — Aramark Corp. opened more than 100 on-site, pop-up grocery stores for front-line health care workers as they work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Located at health care facilities across the United States, they are meant to serve as one-stop shops for doctors, nurses and hospital staff to obtain necessities on their way home.

The pop-up stores are repurposed from existing retail spaces into grocery stores that offer a variety of fresh baked goods, bread, milk, eggs, non-perishable items, paper towels, health and beauty aids, and more. Aramark is able to stock basic and hard-to-get items sourced through its distributor network, the company said.

"We are thankful for the dedicated front-line health care providers, who day-in and day-out treat and care for patients during this pandemic," said Jeff Gilliam, president of Aramark's health care division. "Creating these pop-up grocery stores is our way of providing a small convenience for them to procure essential items they need."

Other changes to the company's traditional service model that maximize safety and social distancing include:

Implementing take-home meals;

Offering prepackaged items (grab & go meals and snacks);

Re-imagining hot bars, salad bars and micromarkets; and

Offering produce market box programs.

Aramark is a foodservice, facilities and uniform services provider.