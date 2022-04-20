Are You Prepared to Change with America’s Changing Population?

Convenience Store News with underwriting support from Altria, The Hershey Company, Workjam and The Coca-Cola Company, has launched a new platform to facilitate engagement among all stakeholders in the convenience store industry around diversity and inclusion. This webcast is the part of a multi-touch digital and print program that will focus on the business case for c-store retailers to place a greater emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

In this special webcast, CSNews Editorial Director Don Longo will be joined by Dr. Edward T. Rincon, a research psychologist with a 45-year record of conducting research studies for U.S. private, public and academic institutions, and Jason Greer, founder and president of Greer Consulting, a labor management and employee relations consulting firm located in St. Louis.

They will discuss:

The growing presence of 121.6 million multicultural persons in the U.S. – including Latinos, Blacks and Asians – and how they have contributed greatly to the quality of life in the U.S.

Common stereotypes and misperceptions in communication and decision-making these groups of people.

How traditional screening tools used to identify and hire talent are not very useful because they rely on a person’s cultural background or language skills instead of their multicultural knowledge or beliefs.

How a team of multicultural experts developed a test that probes for information in six core areas of essential knowledge for persons involved in multicultural-focused jobs, campaigns or activities.



These six core areas include:

Demographic Concepts & Trends

Language Behavior

History

Lifestyle

Beliefs / Perceptions

Decision Making



Join us for this free, one-hour webcast on April 28, at 1 PM eastern time.