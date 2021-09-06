Advertisement
06/09/2021

AriZona SunRise Hard Seltzer "99 Days of Prizes" Campaign

The interactive promotion is designed to engage with shoppers at retail.
AriZona SunRise Hard Seltzer 99 Days of Prizes

AriZona SunRise Hard Seltzer introduces a summer retail program, "99 Days of Prizes," to generate brand consideration and trial for the new product by connecting with consumers. Running June 7 through Sept. 14, the interactive promotion is designed to engage with shoppers at retail with a Scan- or Text-Scratch-Win-mechanic. Consumers can text or scan to reach sunrisehardseltzer.com where they can win AriZona SunRise branded prizes, such as coolers, instant cameras, mini fridges, beach inflatables, beach towels, and hats. Point-of-sale and merchandise for on- and off-premise channels includes a tuck card, cooler decal, suction cup rack insert, sales education card, shelf strip, three-sided display topper, elliptical cans, LED tacker, market umbrella, bucket, and sampling table. The program will be amplified through social media utilizing AriZona SunRise influencers to drive engagement and encourage consumers to visit local retailers to try the product.  

