The Hub from Veeder-Root is a cloud-based solution that integrates Gilbarco-Veeder Root, Veeder-Root and Invenco devices into one unified platform. It provides real-time connectivity and open APIs, empowering device control and optimization with a consistent customer experience. The Veeder-Root IoT application within the Hub includes: enhanced alarm management that remotely prioritizes and acts on alarms and warnings across the entire ATG network and connected devices; predictive maintenance that anticipates equipment malfunctions and notifies the user of potential end-of-life situations; ATG network management that performs remote software upgrades and backups in addition to notifying users of configuration changes; real-time fuel visibility that monitors tank inventories at the network level and automates fuel deliveries; and real-time data via APIs that integrate ATG data with other back-office applications.