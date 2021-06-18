Arko Corp. to Join the Russell 2000 Index

RICHMOND, Va. — GPM Investments Inc.'s parent company continues to move its growth plan forward.

Arko Corp. is set to join the broad-market Russell 2000 Index at the conclusion of the 2021. Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28. FTSE Russell, a global index provider, included the Richmond-based company on a preliminary list of additions posted on June 4.

Annual Russell indexes reconstitution captures the 4,000 largest U.S. stocks as of May 7, ranking them by total market capitalization. Membership in the U.S. all-cap Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the large-cap Russell 1000 Index or small-cap Russell 2000 Index, as well as the appropriate growth and value style indexes, according to a release by Arko.

FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"It is a great achievement for us to be joining the Russell 2000 Index," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of Arko. "We are committed to aggressive growth through the acquisition of strong regional community brands and this recognition is a testament to our success. We look forward to continuing on this path and delivering long-term value for all of our stakeholders."

Arko owns 100 percent of GPM. The convenience store chain operates or supplies fuel to approximately 3,000 locations — roughly 1,400 company-operated stores and 1,625 dealer sites — in 33 states and Washington, D.C.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's U.S. indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell.