ARKO Introduces New Value Pizza Program

RICHMOND, Va. — With a continued focus on scalable foodservice offerings and providing valuable, relevant offers to customers, ARKO Corp. is launching a signature pizza program.

After a year of research and development, the pizza is available in both cheese and pepperoni varieties, and features highly relevant and sought-after premium attributes, including a self-rising crust and Wisconsin cheese, according to the convenience store operator.

Frozen whole pies are available now to take and bake, and will be available fresh in select stores starting Feb. 7. Fas REWARDS loyalty program members can purchase whole pizzas for $4.99. For customers not a part of the fas REWARDS program, the offering carries a $7.99 price tag.

"Having a value pizza offering is table stakes for convenience store operators, and we have raised the ante with the exceptional quality resulting from a thorough research and development process executed in concert with a premier pizza innovation team," said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of ARKO. "We strongly believe this pie will resonate with consumers who are seeking a delicious, crispy and cheesy whole pizza, at an inflation-busting $4.99. The relevancy, quality and value of this pizza marks a new milestone as we continue our food journey."

ARKO developed the pizza in partnership with Alive and Kickin' Crust (AK), a Port City Bakery Inc. company. Privately held and based in Green Bay, Wis., AK manufactures finished frozen pizzas, pizza crusts and dough balls.

"We're proud to partner with GPM in developing this delicious pizza with Wisconsin cheese and a bready, perfect crust so their customers can enjoy a substantial, hot pie right from the store or take-and-bake from the freezer," said Shawna Link, foodservice sales manager at Alive and Kickin' Crust. "Either way, it's an outstanding meal at a great price, which delivers just the right amount of pizza perfection."

PepsiCo is the official beverage partner of the pizza program, giving customers exclusive offers for budget-friendly meal deals.

"PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) is proud to join forces with GPM as the official beverage partner for this initiative," said PBNA Retail Vice President, South Division, Noel Rodriguez. "This partnership allows us to contribute to an already fantastic meal deal, making it even better with our range of beverage brands. We are committed to working alongside GPM to provide customers with a delicious meal and dining experience.”

Richmond-based ARKO, which owns 100 percent of GPM Investments LLC, operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to its retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to its fleet fueling sites.