GPM Investments Creates Leadership Role to Focus on Foodservice Growth

RICHMOND, Va. — ARKO Corp. wholly owned subsidiary GPM Investments LLC took another strategic step in achieving the company's key foodservice pillar by appointing Richard Guidry to the newly created role of senior vice president of foodservice.

A convenience store industry veteran, Guidry joins GPM with more than 18 years of experience in the channel. Prior to joining GPM, Guidry was brand director of foodservice at Casey's General Stores Inc., where he led menu innovation and simplification initiatives, and oversaw the team that was named the Convenience Store NewsFoodservice Innovator of the Year in 2022. Prior to that, he served as Casey's director of operations.

Guidry, who is a graduate of Purdue University, also spent 15 years in various marketing and operational leadership roles at Atlanta-based RaceTrac Inc.

"Richard's leadership as well as his food and operations experience will significantly benefit the GPM team as we develop and grow our food business," said Michael Bloom, executive vice president, chief merchandising and marketing officer at GPM. "Expanding our foodservice is one of our three key strategic pillars, and his strong record of operational execution and food innovation and strategy within this highly competitive category will be essential to our growth strategy as one of the leading public companies in the American convenience store industry."

Foodservice is one of ARKO's three key pillars of the convenience store chain's marketing and store initiatives. The three pillars are:

Grow sales in core destination categories through data-driven decisions and strong supplier partnerships. Drive increased frequency and total spend through order and delivery, and relevant in-store and in-app personalized deals via the fas REWARDS program. Develop high-margin food programs.

"I have admired GPM's acquisition strategy for years and am thrilled to work with the highly experienced team here to help grow the all-important food business with delicious and relevant foodservice offerings," Guidry said. "This is an exciting time for the company, with many opportunities for strategic innovation in the food and beverage categories."

Richmond-based ARKO, which owns 100 percent of GPM Investments LLC, operates in four reportable segments: retail, which includes convenience stores selling merchandise and fuel products to retail customers; wholesale, which supplies fuel to independent dealers and consignment agents; fleet fueling, which includes the operation of proprietary and third-party cardlock locations, and issuance of proprietary fuel cards that provide customers access to a nationwide network of fueling sites; and GPM Petroleum, which sells and supplies fuel to its retail and wholesale sites and charges a fixed fee, primarily to its fleet fueling sites.