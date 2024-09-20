Army & Air Force Exchange Service Helps More Students Make the Grade

The changes came about after Maggie Maldonado, a 14-year Army spouse who works as an intervention specialist at a middle school on Wheeler Army Airfield in Hawaii, approached Exchange leaders at an Association of Defense Communities event earlier this year about making the student incentive program more inclusive.

"Every day, I work with students who have learning disabilities, gaps in their learning or are learning English, and I see how hard they work at school," Maldonado said. "As a parent of a child with a learning disability, I also witness how exhausted he comes home after putting in so much effort. These kids work incredibly hard, and although their grades may not always reflect it, they deserve to be celebrated just as much as those who get straight A's."

Parents of students with special needs can print a downloadable form on ShopMyExchange.com and have their child's teacher or school official sign it each grading period, indicating the modified grades of the student's academic progress. Students and parents can then bring the signed form to the customer service area to earn prizes. Exchange associates have been trained to accept the form.

Traditional learners who receive letter grades should still bring their report cards to the Exchange to receive their "You Made the Grade" awards.

"The Exchange modified the 24-year-old 'You Made the Grade' program to make parents aware that we are committed to celebrating the scholastic achievements of those who learn differently," said Exchange Chief Operating Officer Marla Randolph. "Ms. Maldonado's concerns were valid. Updating the program highlights that the Exchange is an ally for military families and acted quickly to be more inclusive."

