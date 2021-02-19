Army & Air Force Exchange Service Launches American-Made Products Search

DALLAS — The Army & Air Force Exchange Service (AAFES) is ramping up its efforts to recruit businesses with American-made products through its first Vendor Submission Campaign.

During the Vendor Submission Campaign, which runs from Feb. 11 through March 5, the Dallas-based retailer is seeking vendors with American-made camping products, sporting goods and linens.

"The Exchange goes where our military goes, in all 50 states and more than 30 countries," said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, AAFES' senior enlisted advisor. "The Vendor Submission Campaign is terrific opportunity to bring a much-appreciated 'Made In America' taste of home to service members and their families."

Vendors interested in submitting American-made products to AAFES for consideration can click here.

AAFES operates more than 4,000 facilities with operations in 32 countries, 50 states, four U.S. territories and the District of Columbia.