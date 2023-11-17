The Art of Asking Questions

Asking questions has served Clyde well in guiding Murphy USA to impressive results since its spinoff into a standalone public company a decade ago. During his tenure, Murphy USA has seen earnings grow fourfold, leading to a 600 percent return to shareholders over the period. The company, which employs nearly 15,000 team members, had annual revenues of more than $23 billion in 2022.

Under his leadership, Murphy USA has also expanded its network to 1,700-plus stores in 27 states across the Southwest, Southeast, Midwest and Northeast United States, growing close to 50 percent through new stores and its 2021 acquisition of 157 QuickChek stores in New Jersey and New York. Today, Murphy USA is one of the largest independent retailers of gasoline products and convenience store merchandise in the U.S. In addition to new store growth, it is rapidly rebuilding its legacy network of kiosks in front of Walmart Supercenters.

On the evening of Nov. 16 in Pittsburgh, Clyde was presented with the 2023 Convenience Store News Retailer Executive of the Year award, which recognizes a c-store retailer executive who exemplifies leadership, business acumen, dedication to the convenience channel and commitment to community service. The winner is chosen by a blue-ribbon panel of convenience channel executives that includes past Retailer Executive of the Year winners, and past retailer and supplier inductees in the CSNews Hall of Fame.

In an industry with so much innovation and so many outstanding leaders, Clyde said “it is truly an honor” to be considered in their company, and always special to be recognized by peers.

Of course, any recognition like this is really a tribute to the outstanding team that makes it happen, he noted. “Often, I like to think of my title as the chief storyteller. As a publicly traded company, we obviously have to communicate a little bit more than the private firms and thanks to our team, I always have an endless supply of accomplishments to share as we work toward achieving our ultimate potential,” he said. “So, I can't thank them enough for making it possible.”