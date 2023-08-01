Backbar Shifts Reflect Continued Pressures on the Tobacco Consumer

NEW YORK — Another quarter, but the same story: adult tobacco consumers continue to face pressures from inflation, lower discretionary income and tightening regulations.

According to the Goldman Sachs second quarter "Nicotine Nuggets" survey, those pressures are driving a decrease cigarette usage and an increase in downtrading. The survey represents approximately 60,000 retail locations across the United States, or roughly 40 percent of all tobacco outlets.

"The outlook remains broadly cautious as retailers and wholesalers expressed continued concerns about consumers shifting away from cigarettes or completely exiting the category given higher prices, accelerated downtrading, regulatory tightening and continued uncertainty around e-cigarettes," said Bonnie Herzog, senior financial analyst at Goldman Sachs.

Notably, the second quarter survey found that cigarette volume declines continued at higher rates than the historical average — but still in-line with the first quarter — reflecting sustained pressure on the consumer from broader inflation and frequent manufacturer price hikes. As a result, adult tobacco consumers reduced their tobacco purchase frequency, switched to affordable noncombustible options and made fewer trips to the store, Herzog said.

Other key takeaways for "Nicotine Nuggets" include: