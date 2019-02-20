Beck Suppliers Unveils Another Piece of Corporate-Wide Rebranding

FREMONT, Ohio — Beck Branded Fuels, a division of Beck Suppliers, debuted a new look as part of a strategic growth plan for the fourth generation vertically integrated energy company.

"We realized that a more cohesive and professional brand that ties all of our businesses together would make it easier for our customers and suppliers to understand all of the products and services we provide" said Dean Beck, senior vice president of Beck Suppliers. "We are excited to see our new brand come to life for our Branded Fuels division."

Beck Suppliers is made up of five strategic business units: Beck Branded Fuels, Beck Propane, Beck Fuel Systems, Beck Car Wash Systems and FriendShip Stores.

The company also operates its own fleet of fuel tankers which delivers gasoline, diesel and other motor fuels to its 26 FriendShip stores as well as hundreds of independently owned gasoline stations and marinas.

"Beck Branded Fuels supplies Marathon, Sunoco, BP, Shell and Valero motor fuels to independent gas stations and marinas throughout Ohio and Northern Kentucky," explained Director of Dealer Operations Joe Rosso. "Our Branded Fuels Specialists are experts in the motor fuels industry and the major fuel brands we represent, and have over 175 years of combined experience. We leverage that experience along with effective technology to bring our customers unique solutions that drive their profitability and efficiency."

The new Beck Branded Fuels identity is impacting other customer touch points as well, including a new website: BeckBrandedFuels.com.

"Our new website provides prospective customers with information about our company and also serves as a digital portal where customers can access key documents and transaction data," added Olivia Beck, Branded Fuel specialist and fourth generation family member. "It really is so exciting to see the continued evolution of our company."

Beck Suppliers is headquartered in Fremont.