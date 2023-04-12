Become a Future-Fit Organization by Investing in DEI

Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) are non-negotiables for any business that wants to stand the test of time. Future-fit organizations are committed to keeping employees of all races, cultures, genders, orientations and experiences happy and engaged. They know focusing on people — and helping them thrive — is the key to staying relevant and profitable for the long haul.



Join us for a virtual discussion with inclusion strategist Amri B. Johnson, author of Reconstructing Inclusion: Making DEI Accessible, Actionable, and Sustainable. For more than 20 years, he has been instrumental in helping organizations and their people create extraordinary business outcomes.



Johnson believes in framing inclusion as a shared purpose, centering on humanity and embracing our universal aspects. His approach, which engages all people as leaders and change agents, fosters the opening of minds and deepening of skillsets with organizational leaders and citizens, enabling them to thrive and optimally contribute to one another and their respective organizations.



At the center of Reconstructing Inclusion is developing “Inclusion Systems” that create the conditions for DEI to be accessible (to everyone), actionable (unambiguously prioritized), and sustainable (aligned with purpose).