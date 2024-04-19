Best Gas Station Brands & Food Head to a Vote

Nominees for Best Gas Station For Food include:

7-Eleven Inc.

Buc-ee's

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Cumberland Farms

Dodge's Southern Style

Kum & Go

Kwik Trip Inc.

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Parker's Kitchen

QuickChek

QuikTrip Corp.

Royal Farms

Rutter's

Sheetz Inc.

The Spinx Co.

TravelCenters of America

TRIO

United Dairy Farmers

Wawa Inc.

Weigel's

Nominees for Best Gas Station Brand include:

Buc-ee's

Casey's General Stores Inc.

Cumberland Farms

Hy-Vee Inc.

Kum & Go

Kwik Trip Inc.

Love's Travel Stops

Maverik — Adventure's First Stop

Parker's Kitchen

Pilot Flying J

QuickChek

QuikTrip Corp.

RaceTrac Inc.

Royal Farms

Rutter's

Sapp Bros. Travel Centers

Sheetz Inc.

Terrible's

TravelCenters of America

Wawa Inc.

The best gas station brands are determined by an experience that goes beyond just fuel, including the cleanliness of bathrooms, the freshness of coffee, the available snack options and more, according to the news outlet.

In 2023, Kwik Trip Inc. captured the top spot in the Best Gas Station Brand category for the third year in a row, followed by Hy-Vee, RaceTrac, Royal Farms and Maverik — Adventure's First Stop. According to the publication, one of the reasons readers may have selected Kwik Trip were its bakeries, which make more than two dozen different items each day and source milk from local Wisconsin dairy farms.