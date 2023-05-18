Kwik Trip Captures Top Spot Among Best Gas Stations for Third Consecutive Year

LA CROSSE, Wis. — USA Today rolled out its annual 10Best Readers' Choice Awards, with top honors going to Kwik Trip Inc. as the Best Gas Station Brand for the third year in a row.

Rounding out the rest of the top five finishers were Hy-Vee, RaceTrac, Royal Farms and Maverik — Adventure's First Stop.

Nominees for the award were selected by a panel of experts and narrowed down by USA Today editors before finalists were determined by popular vote. According to the publication, one of the reasons readers may have selected Kwik Trip were its bakeries, which make more than two dozen different items each day and source milk from local Wisconsin dairy farms.

Kwik Trip has received multiple awards for both its service and corporate record over the last year. In February, Energage placed it at No. 24 among its 2023 Top Workplaces USA, which recognizes national companies that prioritize a people-centered culture and elevates employee voices. And in January, the company was one of two recipients who received a 2023 Renewable Fuels Marketing Award in Iowa, which recognizes fuel marketers that have gone above and beyond in their efforts to promote and sell renewable fuels.

The c-store operator has also made strides in updating and expanding its facilities with an eye on providing greater benefits to employees. In 2022, the retailer opened its first employee child care center at its La Crosse headquarters, which can help look after up to 168 children ranging in ages from six weeks to 12 years old. Kwik Trip also partnered with RELAX Solutions to automate its floor planning and inventory management, streamlining operations and creating smoother supply chains for its on-the-ground store workers.

The full list of USA Today's Best Gas Station Brands may be found here.

Founded in 1965, Kwik Trip operates more than 840 convenience stores in the Midwest. Its stores are known as Kwik Trip in Minnesota and Wisconsin, and as Kwik Star in Iowa.