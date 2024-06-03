Best New Products Awards 2024 Entry Form
Convenience Store News is accepting entries for the 2024 Best New Products Awards, which honor outstanding consumer packaged goods in 51 different categories. Products introduced to the market between June 2, 2023 and June 1, 2024 are eligible for entry.
Only products designed for resale to consumers will be considered; no store equipment, fixtures or technology products are eligible. Products will be judged on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for food items.
Categories in the 2024 Best New Products Awards are:
- Cigarettes
- Smokeless
- Cigars
- Electronic Cigarettes & Vaping Products
- Smokeless Tobacco Alternatives
- Other Tobacco Nicotine Products
- Beer
- Flavored Malt Beverages
- Wine
- Liquor
- Cider
- Alcoholic Seltzers
- Cheladas
- Carbonated Soft Drinks
- Energy Drinks
- Juice Drinks
- Sports Drinks
- Bottled Water (including flavored and enhanced)
- RTD Iced Tea
- RTD Coffee Drinks
- Dairy Beverages
- Other Packaged Beverages
- Gum
- Mints
- Chocolate Candy
- Nonchocolate Candy
- Novelty/Seasonal Candy
- Salty Snacks
- Alternative Snacks
- Packaged Sweet Snacks
- Healthy Snacks
- Foodservice – Breakfast
- Foodservice – Lunch
- Foodservice – Dinner/Home-Meal Replacement
- Foodservice – Snacks
- Foodservice – Bakery
- Foodservice – Healthy
- Packaged Ice Cream
- Frozen Novelties
- Frozen Foods
- Dairy Products (including yogurt)
- Deli Products
- Other Edible Grocery
- Nonedible Grocery
- Health & Beauty Care
- CBD
- General Merchandise
- Automotive Products
- Prepaid Cards
- Lottery
- Overall Innovation
Each entry must include a completed entry form; three samples of the product; supporting documents; logos and product shots; and a $125 handling fee. The deadline to enter is July 12.
Winners will be notified in mid-August and receive coverage in the Convenience Store News October issue as well as the right to use the 2024 Best New Products Awards logo in all future promotional materials.
PLEASE REVIEW THE OFFICIAL RULES HERE BEFORE SUBMITTING. If you would like to enter multiple products, please refresh the page to submit a new entry.