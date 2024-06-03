Best New Products Awards 2024 Entry Form

Categories in the 2024 Best New Products Awards are:

Cigarettes

Smokeless

Cigars

Electronic Cigarettes & Vaping Products

Smokeless Tobacco Alternatives

Other Tobacco Nicotine Products

Beer

Flavored Malt Beverages

Wine

Liquor

Cider

Alcoholic Seltzers

Cheladas

Carbonated Soft Drinks

Energy Drinks

Juice Drinks

Sports Drinks

Bottled Water (including flavored and enhanced)

RTD Iced Tea

RTD Coffee Drinks

Dairy Beverages

Other Packaged Beverages

Gum

Mints

Chocolate Candy

Nonchocolate Candy

Novelty/Seasonal Candy

Salty Snacks

Alternative Snacks

Packaged Sweet Snacks

Healthy Snacks

Foodservice – Breakfast

Foodservice – Lunch

Foodservice – Dinner/Home-Meal Replacement

Foodservice – Snacks

Foodservice – Bakery

Foodservice – Healthy

Packaged Ice Cream

Frozen Novelties

Frozen Foods

Dairy Products (including yogurt)

Deli Products

Other Edible Grocery

Nonedible Grocery

Health & Beauty Care

CBD

General Merchandise

Automotive Products

Prepaid Cards

Lottery

Overall Innovation

Each entry must include a completed entry form; three samples of the product; supporting documents; logos and product shots; and a $125 handling fee. The deadline to enter is July 12.

Winners will be notified in mid-August and receive coverage in the Convenience Store News October issue as well as the right to use the 2024 Best New Products Awards logo in all future promotional materials.

PLEASE REVIEW THE OFFICIAL RULES HERE BEFORE SUBMITTING. If you would like to enter multiple products, please refresh the page to submit a new entry.