Best New Products Awards Entry Form

6/2/2025
2025 Best New Products Awards

Convenience Store News’ annual Best New Products Awards program recognizes the most innovative, high-quality products introduced into the convenience channel that fit a convenience store's value proposition and meet consumers' evolving needs.

Entries are accepted in the following product categories: 

  • Cigarettes
  • Smokeless
  • Cigars
  • Vaping Products
  • Smokeless Tobacco Alternatives
  • Other Tobacco/Nicotine Products
  • Beer
  • Flavored Malt Beverages
  • Wine
  • Liquor
  • Alcoholic Cider
  • Alcoholic Seltzers
  • Cheladas
  • Carbonated Soft Drinks
  • Energy Drinks
  • Juice Drinks
  • Sports Drinks
  • Bottled Water (including flavored and enhanced)
  • RTD Iced Tea
  • RTD Coffee Drinks
  • Dairy Beverages
  • Other Packaged Beverages
  • Gum
  • Mints
  • Chocolate Candy
  • Nonchocolate Candy
  • Novelty/Seasonal Candy
  • Salty Snacks
  • Alternative Snacks
  • Packaged Sweet Snacks
  • Healthy Snacks
  • Foodservice – Breakfast
  • Foodservice – Lunch
  • Foodservice – Dinner/Home-Meal Replacement
  • Foodservice – Snacks
  • Foodservice – Bakery
  • Foodservice – Healthy
  • Packaged Ice Cream
  • Frozen Novelties
  • Frozen Foods
  • Dairy Products (including yogurt)
  • Deli Products
  • Other Edible Grocery
  • Nonedible Grocery
  • Health & Beauty Care
  • CBD
  • General Merchandise
  • Automotive Products
  • Prepaid Cards
  • Lottery
  • Overall Innovation
ELIGIBILTY RULES 

Entries may be submitted by a convenience store supplier, distributor or retailer. Products introduced to the market between June 2, 2024 and June 1, 2025 are eligible for entry. 

Only products designed for resale to consumers will be considered; no store equipment, fixtures or technology products are eligible. Products will be judged by a panel of consumers on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for edible items. 

Each product may be entered in one category. The judging panel may move winners to a different category than entered if they deem it appropriate. 

ENTRY DEADLINE 

Entries must be received by July 11, 2025. Winners will be notified the week of August 11 and spotlighted in the October 2025 issue of Convenience Store News, accompanied by an announcement on CSNews.com during the month of October. 

Winners have the right to use the 2025 Best New Products Awards logo in promotion materials.

HOW TO ENTER 

Fill out and submit the online entry form below. Each entry requires a handling fee of $150. 

Once completed, entrants must send three samples of the product, as well as a printed receipt of their online entry and payment, all in the same package to: Susan Durtschi, CEO & President, Past Times Research, 77 Hudson Watch Drive, Ossining, NY 10562. 

Clearly mark the outside of all packages with 2025 CSNEWS. In addition, frozen/refrigerated and other perishable items must be clearly marked PERISHABLE.

CONTACT

For questions, contact Angela Hanson at [email protected]

