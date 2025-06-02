Best New Products Awards Entry Form

ELIGIBILTY RULES

Entries may be submitted by a convenience store supplier, distributor or retailer. Products introduced to the market between June 2, 2024 and June 1, 2025 are eligible for entry.

Only products designed for resale to consumers will be considered; no store equipment, fixtures or technology products are eligible. Products will be judged by a panel of consumers on value, convenience, appearance and packaging, along with attributes such as taste and ingredients for edible items.

Each product may be entered in one category. The judging panel may move winners to a different category than entered if they deem it appropriate.

ENTRY DEADLINE

Entries must be received by July 11, 2025. Winners will be notified the week of August 11 and spotlighted in the October 2025 issue of Convenience Store News, accompanied by an announcement on CSNews.com during the month of October.

Winners have the right to use the 2025 Best New Products Awards logo in promotion materials.

HOW TO ENTER

Fill out and submit the online entry form below. Each entry requires a handling fee of $150.

Once completed, entrants must send three samples of the product, as well as a printed receipt of their online entry and payment, all in the same package to: Susan Durtschi, CEO & President, Past Times Research, 77 Hudson Watch Drive, Ossining, NY 10562.

Clearly mark the outside of all packages with 2025 CSNEWS. In addition, frozen/refrigerated and other perishable items must be clearly marked PERISHABLE.

CONTACT

For questions, contact Angela Hanson at [email protected].