Beverages & Snacks Dominate 2017's Most Successful C-store New Products

CHICAGO — Beverages and snacks dominated the top 10 most successful new products in the convenience store channel, according to the 2017 New Product Pacesetters report, the consumer packaged goods (CPG) industry-recognized benchmark analysis of first-year new product sales success from IRI.

In the c-store arena, median year-one sales across the top 10 IRI New Product Pacesetters were $31.7 million, demonstrating the power behind consumers' ongoing quests for indulgent, on-the-go experiences, the data and analytics firm stated.

Most of the top 10 products in this channel in 2017 were beverages; however, categories have begun to blend and blur. For example, energy drink brand Monster Beverage Corp. launched Monster Mutant Super Soda, a carbonated soft drink. Conversely, carbonated beverage Mountain Dew Black Label developed packaging that looks very similar to energy drink cans.

All of the top 10 convenience channel Pacesetters are pure indulgence products (except for bottled water), which reflects consumers' ongoing desire for healthier-for-you indulgences, according to IRI.

"Innovating to meet core needs and wants is crucial to ensuring new product success, but the challenge doesn't end there. For a new product to be truly successful, it is up to marketers to ensure that the product — and messaging — are where the shopper is, when the shopper is ready to buy," said said Susan Viamari, vice president of Thought Leadership for IRI.

"Through big data and advanced analytics, CPG marketers do have visibility into where shoppers go to learn about new products, as well as into what the highest-potential retail banners are, and even where the highest potential locations exist within each of these banners. By understanding key shoppers — what they want, where they go to learn about products and where they go to try new brands — marketers can influence purchase decisions with messaging and assortment that drive sales," she added.

New Brands on the Scene

Thousands of new brands hit retail shelves during 2017, with 49 percent of the top-ranking brands hailing from small manufacturers — defined as those earning less than $1 billion annually — and accounting for 26 percent of Pacesetter dollars.

Overall, the top-selling 200 new brands captured cumulative year-one sales of more than $4.6 billion.

"Consumers are demanding products that are customized to their needs, and this type of targeted innovation continues to put small and niche companies on the New Product Pacesetter map," said Viamari. "Just five years ago, an estimated nine out of every 10 Pacesetters launched were extensions of existing brand lines. In 2017, 40 percent of food and beverage and 25 percent of non-food Pacesetters were brands entirely new to the CPG marketplace. This clearly demonstrates consumers' willingness to try 'unknown' brands. Millennials, in particular, are more moved by experiences and solutions to their needs and less likely to purchase based solely on brand name."

Larry Levin, executive vice president of consumer and shopper marketing for IRI, added: "Smaller, more targeted product launches have become the new norm in CPG aisles, as manufacturers look to enhance impact with launches that align more closely with key consumer needs and wants. In a testament to the power of this shift, 20 percent of this year's top-selling launches earned less than $10 million during their first year on the shelves, continuing a trend we found in last year’s analysis."