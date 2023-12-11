Big Goals, Big Push: Partnership Puts Beth Oil on Path to Success

Beth Oil will also take advantage of other options available from Motiva in its move to attract and retain customers, bolster the bottom line, and pave the way for future expansion. Notably, it will harness the Fuel Forward™ mobile payment app, through which customers can pay at the pump using their mobile phone as well as receive special discounts and rewards. For example, on purchases of 76® brand gas, Fuel Forward™ app members enjoy everyday savings of up to 15 cents per gallon and introductory savings of up to 30 cents per gallon the first time they use the app.

Fuel Forward™ participants also receive holiday discounts on top of other discounts for which they are eligible. Case in point: For New Year’s Eve 2024, customers will be able to fill their tanks with 76® brand fuel at an additional 24 cents off per gallon in addition to the everyday savings on gas they enjoy as users of the Fuel ForwardTM app. The offer will be good for a period of 24 hours. What’s more, to maximize customer interest in Fuel Forward™, Beth Oil will, as each site opens, distribute information cards provided by Motiva on behalf of the 76® brand. The cards include a QR code consumers can scan to get the Fuel Forward app.

Finally, the company will utilize a media toolkit designed by Motiva to keep its business in the spotlight. The toolkit includes out-of-home advertising and social media creative. Motiva will work with Beth Oil to customize the content and identify which advertising strategies best suit its needs as well as assist with targeted media buys, including billboards, radio, digital, and social advertising as it moves toward achieving its goals.