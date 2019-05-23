Boise State University Arena Will Soon Carry ExtraMile Name

SAN RAMON, Calif. — ExtraMile Convenience Stores LLC (EMCS), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Jacksons Food Stores Inc., reached an agreement with Boise State University (BSU) to secure naming rights for ExtraMile Arena, formerly Taco Bell Arena.

The agreement is pending approval by the Idaho State Board of Education, which will convene June 16-17.

"We believe this is an exciting way to engage the Bronco fan base as we continue to build the ExtraMile brand in Idaho and a great opportunity to support the university and its athletic programs," said Cory Jackson, EMCS board member and president of Jacksons Food Stores. "Jacksons will be converting the convenience stores at its Chevron and Texaco sites to the ExtraMile brand, with the first rebrand in the Boise market scheduled to open in August."

ExtraMile Arena is home to Boise State Broncos men's and women's basketball and gymnastics teams. It also hosts concerts and sporting and community events. In 2021, the 13,390-seat arena will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament.

"We love the vitality of the new name and think it's a great evolution for the university and our fans," said Boise State University Athletic Director Curt Apsey. "We're especially gratified that John Jackson and his family, longtime BSU supporters, are involved in developing our partnership with ExtraMile."

New ExtraMile signage will begin to go up in the arena in late summer 2019, at the same time that Jacksons begins to convert c-stores at its Chevron-branded locations to the ExtraMile banner.

"This is a tremendous development for all parties — Boise State, Bronco fans, ExtraMile, consumers, everyone," said EMCS president Paul Casadont. "Not only are we supporting a top learning institution with a rich and storied athletic program, we are reaffirming our commitment to consumers as we continue to expand the ExtraMile brand in Idaho, Utah and Nevada."

San Ramon-based Chevron U.S.A. is a subsidiary of Chevron Corp., one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. It is a refiner, marketer and distributor of transportation fuels and lubricants.

Based in Idaho, Jacksons Food Stores has more than 230 company-operated locations in six western states.