Bona Design Lab & HFA Form Strategic Alliance

BOSTON and NEW YORK — HFA Architects & Engineers and Bona Design Lab are forming a strategic alliance to offer end-to-end solutions for convenience retailer clients.

The alliance combines HFA's fully-integrated architecture, engineering and construction project delivery process with Bona's global experience in retail branding and new format design.

"With technology playing an increasingly critical role in virtually every aspect of the retail proposition — and competition intensifying — convenience retail companies have grown to recognize the need to streamline their project development process," said James Owens, AIA, and vice president of HFA. "We are excited for this partnership because it allows our two firms to leverage each other's talents and expertise to improve the overall speed-to- market for clients looking to execute faster and more aggressive project schedules. Companies need to ensure they are integrating highly focused brand strategies, the latest innovations, and specialized architecture and engineering services to help clients achieve successful retail transformations."

While the two entities will continue to operate independently, the strategic partnership allows clients of both firms to draw upon the decades of experience gained from HFA's 10,000-plus projects across all 50 states and Bona's work across 50 countries on five continents. Over the years, HFA and Bona have collaborated on projects for such clients as Maverik and Global Partners.

"Good design is never good enough. This complementary approach will provide retail clients with complete end-to-end solutions," commented Joseph Bona, president of the New York-based Bona Design Lab. "We believe that building construction efficiencies into the creative process will ultimately lead to better designed stores that function more efficiently and will save clients time and money. Branding and architecture are no longer seen as two separate disciplines, but rather one fully integrated process.

"This is why I'm so passionate about the partnership with HFA. Integrating the back-end project delivery process with front-end strategy will ultimately lead to more innovative and forward-thinking solutions for our clients," he added.

HFA's integrated disciplines include architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, plumbing engineering, fire protection engineering, structural engineering, civil engineering, refrigeration, and fueling design. The organization has offices in Boston, Bentonville, Ark., Fort Worth, Texas, and Mexico City.

Bona Design Lab's suite of services includes brand strategy development, consumer insights, naming/logo development, site planning, store layout, exterior/interior design, and graphic design. Its capabilities in business analysis and consulting run the gamut from menu and communications strategies to equipment layout and workflow analysis, to financial metrics and operational consulting.