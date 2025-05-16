Boosting Sales Through Enhanced Foodservice Programs

The core level of convenience foodservice is a grab-and-go warmer or glass merchandiser, according to Watkins. He offered examples of how even basic items offered in these containers can be elevated with minimal cost and effort, such as adding alternative carriers for breakfast like English muffins, waffles or Texas toast, and upgrading lunchtime sandwich bread to ciabatta or brioche buns.

Healthy options should also be a priority, he added.

"You don't see much healthy product in c-stores, but healthy is here and it has been," Watkins said. "Go to a truck stop and you're realize truck drivers are eating salads. Everyone is looking at healthy."

C-store retailers should also stay informed on major flavor trends. Hot and spicy are really popular, according to Watkins, who noted that members of Generation Z are "heat-seekers."

Going beyond the menu, improving presentation can improve customers' perception of the same items. Window bags, window boxes and labels can all be used to communicate freshness. "Window bags cost more but elevate the experience," the foodservice manager noted. "You can get more for it."

Putting Identity On the Menu

Success in convenience foodservice is often tied to having a strong identity as a dining destination. Watkins recommends that c-store operators add a brand to their foodservice operation and create a unique product that they are known for.

"Branding your foodservice is very effective," he said. "What can you come up with that is your signature?"

Regional food favorites are another way to build a brand identity. Good examples are Cincinnati chili, Nashville hot chicken and Kentucky derby pie. Adapting a food item that is popular in a store's area not only helps it stand out, it builds unity by tying a retailer to its customers.

"What's in your area that you can develop that ties to your store? If there is something like that, look at putting it on your menu," Watkins recommended.

Operators can also accomplish that goal by cobranding with a local or regional company on ingredients, sauces or other options.

Alternatively, retailers can identify what food niche is missing in their area and determine how they can fill it. Tacos, Greek food, and fish and chips are examples of popular foods that may or may not be available in a store's immediate vicinity, presenting the option for retailers to capture fans of these cuisines.

Finally, Watkins advised retailers to consider adding desserts, such as brownies and cake slices, to the menu. They typically have high profit margins, and a well-paired dessert can elevate the meal experience, which increases customer satisfaction, according to Watkins. They also pair well with beverages like coffee, making them a good basket-builder.

Inside the store, desserts should be easy for people to see and access, as many customers don't plan to order dessert but will indulge when they encounter a tempting treat.

"Unique, signature desserts help to distinguish a store from the competition," Watkins noted. "The impression left by a memorable dessert will encourage customers to come back to enjoy it again, contributing to increased repeat business."

