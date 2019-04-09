Boyett Petroleum to Rebrand Company-Owned Cruisers Stations

MODESTO, Calif. — Boyett Petroleum is rebranding 10 of its Cruisers, Cruise In, Cruise Out gas stations and convenience stores to the 76 brand in a deal that will expand its portfolio of 76 stations.

All 10 stations are located in the Modesto metropolitan area and will undergo conversion during the fourth quarter of 2019.

"Rebranding 76 at our company-owned and operated Cruisers locations is a major departure from our unbranded legacy, yet I'm convinced that looking back we will see it is the right decision at the right time," said Dale Boyett, president of Boyett Petroleum.

The newly rebranded flagship stores will feature the iconic 76 orange and blue color scheme while the convenience stores will retain the classic Cruisers look and branding, the company said.

"We are extremely pleased to continue to grow the 76 brand with Boyett Petroleum, a premier retailer recognized for business integrity, marketing excellence, strong family values, community leadership and involvement and customer service expertise," said Rod Palmer, general manager, branded marketing, U.S. marketing, Phillips 66 Co. "We are both committed to growth, innovation and providing an exceptional consumer experience."

Modesto-based Boyett Petroleum is a family-owned and -operated company that offers a variety of products and services nationwide, including wholesale fuel sales, retail and petroleum management services, agricultural fuel sales and the CRUISE Americard universal fleet fueling card. Along with its company-owned and -operated Cruisers stations, Boyett Petroleum has a management interest in nearly 40 retail fueling stations. Its distribution network serves more than 500 fueling stations featuring major brands in addition to Boyett's proprietary Kwik Serv, Kwik In, Kwik Out brand and various unbranded sites.