BP Brings AI Self-Checkout System to ampm Stores

CHICAGO — BP will implement Mashgin's artificial intelligence (AI) self-checkout system at four ampm locations. The technology is purported to be the world's fastest touchless self-checkout powered by AI and uses computer vision to scan items for purchase instantly.

The technology advances BP's journey of implementing new types of automated checkout at its stores, according to the company. BP envisions a convenience store of the future with a variety of checkout options to give customers a choice in how they shop. This is the most recent step, as the company aims to nearly double earnings from its global convenience and mobility business by 2030 from approximately $5 billion in 2019.

"BP remains focused on introducing new, tech-driven options for our customers to provide an innovative and seamless shopping experience," said Humberto Marroquin, vice president of mobility and convenience Americas, West Coast for BP. "By working with Mashgin, we can evolve our stores for a better customer experience."

Following BP's Mashgin self-checkout technology test at four ampm stores, the company plans to roll it out to more locations. The technology will go live at the following four stores in northern California between April and June 2022:

2051 Walters Road, Fairfield, Calif.

10421 Grant Line Road, Elk Grove, Calif.

3121 Bernal Ave., Pleasanton, Calif.

1 Rollins Road, Millbrae, Calif.

"We are thrilled to work with BP and ampm, a major leader amongst convenience stores, to further improve the in-store experience for their valued customers," said Jack Hogan, vice president of strategic partnerships, Mashgin. "The collaboration also hits close to home as ampm will be our first convenience store chain to deploy near Mashgin headquarters in Palo Alto, Calif."

Mashgin's Touchless Checkout System is designed to eliminate consumer frustration while increasing revenue for retailers with checkout that is four times faster than cashiers and traditional point-of-sale solutions, the company stated. Customers place their items on Mashgin's tray, pay electronically and can be on their way in as little as five seconds, with no need to look for or scan bar codes.

Mashgin is a privately held company backed by Matrix Partners, Susa Ventures and Y Combinator.

BP has made advancing technology at its retail locations a significant focus. As Convenience Store News reported in December, BP tapped Grabango to retrofit automated self-checkout at 10 Amoco and ampm convenience stores across the bp network.

This integration will be introduced at seven ampm stations in northern California and three Amoco sites in western Pennsylvania. Grabango-powered ampm and Amoco stores will be live to shoppers in mid-2022.

The Grabango platform allows shoppers to skip the line altogether. As consumers shop, the system keeps a running tally of items picked up, eliminating the need to scan each one on the way out. Payment is automatic and contactless, saving additional time for the shopper.

Chicago-based BP's U.S. retail presence spans 7,300 sites in 35 states, including BP, ARCO/ampm, Amoco and Thorntons. BPhas different retail models across the U.S., ranging from company-owned retail stores, strategic partnerships, brand licensing, wholesale, business-to-business, dealer-owned and franchise-owned.