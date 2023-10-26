bp Inks $100M Deal to Boost EV Charging Network

HOUSTON — Electric vehicle (EV) charging stations are coming to more convenience stores across bp's network.

In a new deal, bp's EV charging business, bp pulse, will acquire ultra-fast charging hardware units from Tesla for $100 million. The investment will facilitate the expansion of the bp pulse public network across the United States, while also enabling support for EV fleet customers by deploying chargers at their private depots.

This marks the first time the hardware for Tesla's chargers will be purchased for an independent EV charging network, according to bp.

The pact is part of bp's plans to invest up to $1 billion in EV charging across the United States by 2030.

Beginning in 2024, the charging units will be rolled out to key sites across the bp family of brands, including TravelCenters of America, Thorntons, ampm and Amoco, as well as at bp pulse's large-scale Gigahub charging sites in major metropolitan areas and at third-party locations, such as Hertz locations, as part of previously announced collaborations.

The first installation sites have been identified in Houston, Phoenix, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C. Tesla's chargers will also be deployed at select bp pulse fleet customer depots.

"Strengthening the bp pulse network with Tesla's industry-leading hardware is a major step forward in our ambitions for high speed, open access charging infrastructure in the U.S. and advances our ambition to delivering an exceptional customer experience," said Richard Bartlett, global CEO of bp pulse. "Combined with our vast network of convenience and mobility sites on and off the highway, this collaboration with Tesla will bring fast and reliable charging to EV drivers when and where they need it."

Tesla ultra-fast chargers, which have an output of 250 kW, will be branded, installed and operated by bp pulse. The chargers will be fitted with Tesla's Magic Dock, which is compatible with both North American Charging Standard and Combined Charging System connectors.

"This is another example of how bp pulse is collaborating with leaders across the industry, in areas including real estate, charging technology and automakers, to advance EV infrastructure growth across the U.S., and to deliver the fast and reliable charging experience we know our customers demand," said Sujay Sharma, CEO bp pulse Americas. "We remain open and committed to expanding alliances with EV industry leaders even further and we look forward to welcoming the growing number of EV drivers across the country to our network."