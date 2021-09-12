BP to Integrate Automated Self-Checkout at Select Stores

CHICAGO — BP is tapping Grabango to retrofit automated self-checkout at 10 Amoco and ampm convenience stores across the bp network.

The integration will be introduced at seven ampm stations in northern California and three Amoco sites in western Pennsylvania. Grabango-powered ampm and Amoco stores will be live to shoppers in mid-2022.

"We are always looking for innovative solutions that bring a more seamless experience to our customers," said Lisa Blalock, vice president of marketing, mobility & convenience Americas for bp. "We believe this technology will positively change the scale of retail and create a wave reaction in the marketplace. Today it's just our first 10 locations. Tomorrow, there is potential to bring Grabango's technology to our entire network."

The Grabango platform allows shoppers to skip the line altogether. As consumers shop, the system keeps a running tally of items picked up, eliminating the need to scan each one on the way out. Payment is automatic and contactless, saving additional time for the shopper.

"It's exciting to team up with bp to delight their shoppers with how easy checkout has become," said CEO of Grabango CEO Will Glaser. "This is a unique opportunity to leverage our offering to usher in the future of retail for bp. By working together, we will deploy our largest rollout ever, spanning multiple brands and regions. We know shoppers will appreciate the option of a more streamlined checkout at Amoco and ampm locations where Grabango technology is available."

The multi-store checkout-free technology rollout across ampm and Amoco comes on the heels of Grabango's partnership with Circle K to bring the solution to six stores in the Tucson area.

Founded in 2016, Grabango delivers a next-generation shopper experience and is the only enterprise-class, checkout-free solution deployed at multiple chains coast to coast. The Grabango platform is a fault-tolerant, edge computing network that accurately processes millions of simultaneous transactions.

Chicago-based bp's U.S. retail presence spans 7,300 sites in 35 states, including bp, ARCO/ampm, Amoco and Thorntons. Its ambition is to become a net zero company by 2050.