BP Joining Forces With GetUpside to Offer Personalized Fuel Savings

CHICAGO — BP is teaming with technology company GetUpside to provide real-time, personalized offers to users of the GetUpside app that let them save money on BP and Amoco gasoline with Invigorate.

The app uses real-time data to understand consumer purchase behaviors and offers personalized, cents-off-per-gallon savings at participating BP and Amoco gas stations across the U.S.

GetUpside app users earn receive savings by selecting the BP or Amoco gas station offer, purchasing gas at that location with a credit or debit card and uploading a photo of their receipt to the app. The savings are deposited in the user's GetUpside account, and balances can be redeemed for gift cards or cashed out via PayPal or a check. Existing BP loyalty programs can be used in combination with the GetUpside program.

"We are thrilled to work with GetUpside to bring this innovative, competitive offering to our BP and Amoco branded customers," said Nicola Buck, head of marketing at BP. "Providing personalized offers in real-time supports our strategy to transition to a digitally enabled future."

The program is set to launch in the spring.

BP and GetUpside have agreed on a unique approach that gives BP and Amoco branded marketers the first right of refusal to join the GetUpside platform, according to BP. Through this new partnership, GetUpside expects to double its growth in the gas station category and substantially expand the reach of its incremental profit platform.

"GetUpside is dedicated to helping consumers save money at the pump, and empowering fuel marketers to grow their businesses profitably," said Alex Kinnier, co-founder and CEO of GetUpside. "Partnering with BP will allow millions more around the country to benefit from our innovative GetUpside platform."

With U.S. headquarters in Chicago, BP is a global producer of oil and gas with operations in more than 70 countries.