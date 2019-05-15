BP to Launch New, Enhanced Loyalty Program Later This Year

CHICAGO — Fast off the heels of the launch of the BPme mobile payment and rewards app, BP is launching a new, enhanced loyalty program, BPme Rewards.

The new rewards offer replaces BP Driver Rewards and will be introduced to consumers later in the year.

BPme will reward high value consumers with 5 cents off every time they fill up using the BPme rewards app, with no gallon restrictions or expiration. Customers will also be able to pay and apply rewards without using the pin pad on the gas pump.

At the same time, BP will offer a new rewards program for the BP Visa Credit Card and BP Credit Card issued by Synchrony Bank. Cardholders who open a new account and enroll in BPme will save 20 cents per gallon on every gallon purchased at BP and Amoco stations for the first month.

With U.S. headquarters in Chicago, BP is a global producer of oil and gas with operations in more than 70 countries.