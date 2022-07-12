BP Launches Fuel Card With a Modern Twist

CHICAGO —BP is teaming with the First National Bank of Omaha (FNBA) and Visa to launch the new BPme Rewards Signature Visa credit card, a modern take on the traditional fuel card.

It seeks to improve customer benefits by combining the power of BPme Rewards with traditional credit card advantages, such as cash back rewards and flexible redemption options.

The BPme Rewards Signature Visa is an enhanced credit card offer built upon the existing BPme Rewards loyalty program. The BPme app makes it easy for users to pay, view receipts, track rewards and more through their mobile phone.

"We put our customers at the heart of everything we do, this new BPme Rewards Visa gives the best rewards to our most loyal customers," said Lisa Blalock, vice president of marketing for BP. "We have enhanced the rewards, provided more choice in the way our customers can redeem and made it simple to save money on all fuel and convenience store purchases at BP and Amoco."

The BPme Rewards Visa can be used anywhere Visa is accepted. This provides cardholders with greater spending power and opportunities to earn rewards, the company said.

Benefits available at BP and Amoco c-stores include:

An automatic 15 cents off every gallon of BP and Amoco fuel purchases;

Five percent cash back on non-fuel purchases at BP and Amoco stores, including c-store and car wash purchases; and,

A special introductory offer of 30 cents off every gallon on BP and Amoco fuel purchases in the first 60 days after account opening.

Additionally, rewards available on other purchases include:

Three percent cash back on grocery purchases;

Three percent cash back on dining purchases, including restaurants, take-out and food delivery services; and,

One percent cash back on all other qualifying purchases.

Cardholders can redeem rewards their way, choosing from options such as cash back, account statement credit, gift cards from major retailers and travel experiences.

There is no annual fee for the BPme Rewards Signature Visa, which has unlimited rewards potential, according to BP.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to work with such a well-known and highly regarded global brand as BP, and are confident their customers will find this new card to be of exceptional value," said Jerry J. O'Flanagan, FNBO executive vice president, partner customer segment.

More information on the new BPme Rewards Signature Visa is available at BPmeVisa.com/Launch.

The launch of the BPme Rewards Visa credit card comes several months after BP expanded Price Match as part of the BPme Rewards program, as Convenience Store News reported.

Price Match initially allowed members to look for the best gas price by automatically comparing BP and Amoco prices to select competitor stations within a half-mile radius. If there were no competitor stations within that radius, the search expanded up to two miles.

In March 2022, the company expanded Price Match to compare against all competitors, instead of select competitors, in a two-mile radius instead of a half mile.

If there is a lower price for the same fuel grade, a cents-per-gallon savings will automatically be applied to the member's next BPme Rewards purchase.

Chicago-based BP's U.S. retail presence spans 7,300 sites in 35 states, including BP, ARCO/ampm, Amoco and Thorntons. BP has different retail models across the United States, ranging from company-owned retail stores, strategic partnerships, brand licensing, wholesale, business-to-business, dealer owned and franchise owned.