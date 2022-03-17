BP Leans Into Convenience Retailing Following Thorntons Deal
Enhancements to BPme Rewards
In February 2021, BP introduced Price Match as part of its BPme Rewards program. Members can look for the best gas price by automatically comparing BP and Amoco prices to competitor stations within a half-mile radius. If there are no competitor stations within that radius, the search expands up to two miles.
If there is a lower price for the same fuel grade, a cents-per-gallon savings will automatically be applied to the member's next BPme Rewards purchase.
The company is in the process of expanding its Price Match subscription service, and introducing a partner offer with SpotHero.
Contactless Convenience
At the event, BP spotlighted new self-checkout partnerships with Grabango and Mashgin.
"So much has changed in terms of convenience, so we are trying to redefine the experience. We teamed up with Grabango and will roll out the contactless checkout concept to 10 stores by the end of the year," Blalock reported.
The Mashgin pact is bringing another form of self-checkout to the consumer. The platform combines artificial intelligence and computer vision so that there is no need to scan items. BP is piloting the platform in four locations on the ampm side of the business.
"We are looking for consumer feedback and will see how it evolves," Blalock said. "We want to be agnostic and to offer what our consumers want from checkout."
Electric Vehicle Charging
BP launched its electric vehicle (EV) charging offer for marketers at the show.
"Each operator, and site, is different and not everyone is ready to install EV charging today," said Emily Leung, vice president, future mobility and electrification, Americas. "We want them to think about the things they can do today to prepare for the future."
Amoco Relaunch
BP relaunched the Amoco brand in 2017 and today, there are 400-plus locations. There is no specific target for number of locations, according to Blalock.
"BP is still the primary brand, but we see high potential with Amoco," she said. "There is still love for the brand across the U.S."
Looking down the road, Franks said BP wants to build up its convenience capability to understand where it is going. This may include EV, digital, and a great food offer.
"We want to develop a relationship with our consumers, understand the next generation's energy needs and meet them," Blalock concluded.