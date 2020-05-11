BP Offering Its 'Most Extensive' BPme Fuel Discount Yet 

CHICAGO — Just in time for the holiday season, bp is unveiling a special introductory offer for BPme Rewards members.

Now through Feb. 2, 2021, new BPme Rewards members will receive a one-time 50-cents-offer-per-gallon discount at bp and Amoco stations. The reward is in addition to the ongoing discounts offered to BPme Rewards members.

"By providing quality fuels and an industry-leading rewards program, we're keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do," said Richard Harding, bp's senior vice president, mobility and convenience, Americas. "This holiday discount is our most extensive BPme offer yet and we hope makes the holidays a little merrier for our customers."

New rewards members can unlock the discount using the promo code "HOLIDAY" when they download the BPme app or sign up for BPme Rewards online, and must purchase at least $10 of fuel from bp and/or Amoco before Feb. 16, 2021 to qualify for the next extra bonus reward.

Once qualified, a one-time 50-cents-off-per-gallon reward will be added to the BPme Rewards member's account within 24 hours and applied to the next purchase. New members will also receive an additional 5 cents off per gallon as part of the BPme Rewards program.

BP and Amoco stations will begin promoting this offer at the pumps and on social media in November.

With U.S. headquarters based in Chicago, bp is a global energy producer with operations in nearly 80 countries.