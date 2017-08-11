BP & Pick ‘n Save Grocery Chain Launch Fuel Savings Program

MILWAUKEE — This holiday season, Pick 'n Save grocery shoppers can stock up their savings on food and fuel.

The largest grocery banner of Roundy's Supermarkets Inc. has teamed up with BP to launch a points-based customer loyalty fuel rewards program throughout Wisconsin.

Pick 'n Save and Metro Market customers can save up to $1 per gallon of fuel for every 1,000 points redeemed at participating BP stations. For every $100 customers spend using their Fresh Perks card, they can save 10 cents per gallon.

Other perks of the program, which kicked off Nov. 2, include:

Pick 'n Save shoppers can earn Fuel Points (one point per every dollar spent) by purchasing items using their Fresh Perks card.

Once a shopper spends $100 on groceries, they will earn 10 cents off per gallon of fuel at participating BP stations.

For every increment of $100, shoppers will earn the adjourning cents off. For example, if they spend $200, they will receive 20 cents off per gallon. If they spend $300, they'll receive 30 cents off.

Fuel Point savings can be redeemed by swiping a Fresh Perks card or using a phone number associated with the card at participating BP stations.

"We are always looking for new and innovative ways to save our customers money and help them find value," said Jim Hyland, Roundy's vice president of communications and public affairs. "Teaming up with BP allows us to provide even more savings and rewards so our customers can focus on what matters most this holiday season and beyond."

Double fuel points will be rewarded for gift card purchases in-store. In addition, 50 points will be added at the pharmacy on qualified prescriptions. Shoppers can view their Fuel Points balance any time on their Fresh Perks account or at the bottom of every purchase receipt.

New members can sign up for Fresh Perks for free at any store register or online.

To celebrate the launch of the partnership, Pick 'n Save and BP will kick off a two-week donation program and event to benefit Meals on Wheels. From Nov. 14 through Nov. 28, Pick 'n Save will donate meals including soup, fresh fruit and other non-perishables to homebound residents throughout Southeastern Wisconsin, and BP will provide gas gift cards to volunteer drivers of the program.

A donation event featuring representatives from Pick 'n Save, BP and Meals on Wheels will take place Nov. 14 at the Pick 'n Save in Menomonee Falls.

Based in Milwaukee, Pick 'n Save is the largest of four grocery banners of Roundy's Supermarkets Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Kroger Co. It operates nearly 100 locations throughout Wisconsin.

BP is a global producer of oil and gas with operations in more than 70 countries.