BP Rolls Out New Loyalty Program Nationwide

CHICAGO — BP's new consumer loyalty program, BPme Rewards, is now available at participating BP and Amoco locations.

The BPme app lets consumers complete fueling transaction directly through a mobile device to avoid swiping a credit card or using the PIN pad.

The program also combines all fuel rewards in one place to make it easier to track purchases, receive additional savings and automatically apply rewards to new transactions.

"We know our consumers are busy, so we want to make fueling up as quick and easy as possible, while continuing to provide great rewards that keep them coming back," said Nicola Buck, head of marketing at BP. "BPme Rewards delivers on both of these promises — and is a cornerstone of BP's strategy to connect seamlessly with today's on-the-go consumers."

Drivers who use the BPme app will save five cents per gallon each time they fill up at participation BP and Amoco gas stations during their first month. Those who spend $100 on fuel each calendar month will continue to automatically get the five-cent discount with no gallon limitations. Other new bonuses and in-app promotions will provide more opportunities for fuel savings.

To further maximize savings, consumers who open a new BP Visa credit card or BP credit card and enroll in BPme Rewards will save 30 cents per gallon on every gallon purchased at participating BP and Amoco stations during the first 30 days from their account open date, the company said.

BP developed BPme Rewards to replace the BP Driver Rewards program, which ended Sept. 30, 2019.

With U.S. headquarters in Chicago, BP is a global producer of oil and gas with operations in more than 70 countries.