LA PALMA, Calif. — BP America Inc. stepped in to help locate missing children ahead of this year's Super Bowl.

The convenience store retailer partnered with national nonprofit organization In Our Backyard (IOB), which provides gas station and convenience retailers with employee training on how to prevent human trafficking, for the association's outreach event.

Each year, Bend, Ore.-based IOB hosts an outreach event the weekend before the Super Bowl in the game's host city. The event is comprised of a resource fair, opening ceremony, outreach training and city-wide outreach, where volunteers visit c-stores in the host city and bring copies of IOB's Missing Children's Booklet. The booklet is created with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and features information about missing children from the area and surrounding states.

This year, BP sponsored the distribution of thousands of Missing Children's Booklets as part of the IOB and One Team Tampa Bay Anti-trafficking Awareness Event & Missing Children Outreach, which took place on Jan. 30.

This is the 12th Super Bowl where IOB has initiated collaborative efforts to eradicate human trafficking surrounding the major event. Every year missing children are recovered within a week of the Super Bowl thanks to volunteers and partnerships with law enforcement, according to IOB.

Super Bowl LV is set to take place on Sunday, Feb. 7 in Tampa, Fla.

Based in La Palma, BP America's U.S. retail presence consists of roughly 7,200 bp and ARCO-branded sites, in addition to more than 1,000 ampm convenience stores in California, Oregon, Washington, Arizona and Nevada.