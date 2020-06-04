BP Thanks Local Heroes With Free Food & Fuel Discounts

CHICAGO — BP is taking its turn to say "thank you" to local heroes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The oil producer and convenience store operator will provide up to $2 million in free coffee, fountain drink or hot dogs and fuel discounts to first responders, nurses, doctors and hospital staff as they fight to help communities healthy and safe.

Fuel discounts are available exclusively at BP and Amoco stations, and the free drink or food offers will be available exclusively at ampm c-stores in Washington, Oregon, Nevada, California and Arizona. Ampm locations will not be offering the fuel discount.

To receive the fuel discount, personnel can visit www.bp.com/localheroes to register. They will be authenticated through a link with ID.me and will be issued a 50-cents-off-per-gallon code via text or email to use on their next fill-up at BP or Amoco.

To receive the free food or drink offer, individuals should visit their local ampm store starting April 7 and simply show their official identification.

BP and ampm will be promoting this offer at retail stations, online, through social media and email to BPme Rewards members. Consumers are encouraged to support local heroes by sharing the link with any first responder, doctor, nurse or hospital worker, and submitting a personal "thank you" by sharing a post on social media and using #bpsupportslocalheroes or #giveTMGS, the company stated.

Ampm is owned by BP America Inc., a subsidiary of BP. It is based in La Palma, Calif., and operates more than 1,000 c-stores.

With U.S. headquarters in Chicago, BP is a global producer of oil and gas with operations in more than 70 countries.