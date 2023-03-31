BP & Uber Form Mobility Pact

LONDON — BP and Uber entered into a new global mobility agreement in order to help accelerate Uber's goal of becoming a zero-tailpipe emissions mobility platform in the United States, Canada and Europe by 2030 and globally by 2040.

Under the terms of the agreement — which the companies believe to be an industry first between a ride-hailing platform and an integrated energy company — BP will offer bespoke deals to drivers on the Uber platform that are tailored to each market, including providing incentives for them to charge at BP Pulse stations, as well as help drivers transition to electric vehicles (EVs).

The two companies will also explore working together on convenience and fuel offers.

Uber aims to have 100 percent of the rides on its platform in EVs, micromobility or public transit by 2040. BP is attempting to become a net zero company by 2050, or sooner, and helping the world get to net zero.

"Drivers on Uber's platform need great value access to the fast, reliable charging infrastructure we're building as they make the switch to electric. We're investing billions of dollars worldwide in high-speed EV charging, digital products and services and large scale BP Pulse Gigahubs that will help commercial customers eliminate tailpipe emissions," said Richard Bartlett, CEO of BP Pulse.

Uber and BP will initially focus on collaborating in a number of key markets including Europe, the U.S. and the U.K. to support Uber's 2030 targets, with other countries including Australia and New Zealand to follow.

Uber and BP Pulse started their strategic relationship in 2021 when BP opened its first rapid commercial charging hub on Park Lane in London, and Uber became BP's first ride-hailing platform partner customer to get access to the hub. According to the company, Uber drivers in Europe are switching to EVs five times faster than the general population.

BP currently has 22,000 charging points worldwide, with operations in 10 countries. With ambitions to continuously expand its network, BP previously entered into an arrangement with Hertz to build fast charging infrastructure at Hertz locations throughout the U.S. The goal is to have more than 100,000 charge points worldwide by 2030.

The partnership also builds on Uber's other EV initiatives, including adding a charging map directly to its app to show drivers where the nearest chargers are located.