BP & United Airlines Launch Fuel Rewards Program

CHICAGO — BP and United Airlines have teamed up to offer BP Driver Rewards and United MileagePlus members a new way to earn and use miles on fuel purchases.

Upon signing up for the new fuel rewards program, BP Driver Rewards and MileagePlus members can earn 200 bonus award miles after joining and making their first fuel purchase with a linked debit or credit card at participating BP retail locations across the U.S.

"We are thrilled to work with United Airlines to launch this exciting partnership. We know that consumers want more choices when it comes to how they are rewarded by BP, and this program makes it even easier for our customers to save money on gasoline and diesel purchases," said Rick Altizer, senior vice president of sales and marketing at BP.

"This partnership also builds on BP’s strategy to develop high-quality, differentiated fuel and convenience offers to provide consumers with choices that help simplify their busy lifestyles," he added.

Members can multiply their earnings by:

One award mile for every gallon of fuel purchased;

Two award miles for every gallon of fuel purchased with a linked debit or credit card; and

Three award miles for every gallon of premium-grade fuel purchased with a linked debit or credit card.

In addition, BP Driver Rewards and MileagePlus members will be able to use 60 award miles per gallon to save 50 cents per gallon with a linked debit or credit card.

"This unique program demonstrates our commitment to providing MileagePlus members with an industry-leading experience. We want our members to have a variety of ways to earn and use miles, and they will be able to conveniently do so for fuel purchases with BP," stated Luc Bondar, president of MileagePlus Holdings and vice president of loyalty at United Airlines.

With U.S. headquarters in Chicago, BP is a global producer of oil and gas with operations in more than 70 countries.

United Airlines and United Express operate approximately 4,500 flights a day to 338 airports across five continents. It is based in Chicago.