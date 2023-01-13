Advertisement
Breakfast Offerings Are Hot Items at Maverik Stores

In the top 30 items purchased with a 12-ounce Red Bull, 10 of those items were breakfast products.
SALT LAKE CITY — With 12 million inside transactions a month, Maverik — Adventure's First Stop is unveiling the top products sold across its convenience stores in 2022.

Most frequently purchased last year were the retailer's breakfast items. In the top 30 items purchased with a 12-ounce Red Bull, 10 of those items were breakfast products.

According to the report, when it comes to combinations:

  • The food items most frequently purchased with extra-large fountain drinks are maple and chocolate bar doughnuts, corn dogs, and sausage, egg and cheese breakfast burritos.
  • Sausage, egg and cheese burritos are most often purchased with a hot dispensed beverage, or another breakfast burrito, usually a Bacon or Chorcheezo burrito. 
  • Twelve-ounce Red Bull cans are sold most frequently with other Red Bull flavors, particularly Watermelon or Coconut Berry, and the Chorcheezo Breakfast Burrito 

Across Maverik's 12-state network, the top sold items by state were:

  1. Arizona — Biscuit and Gravy Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Nacho Cheese Doritos
  2. California — Breakfast Burrito Bacon Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar & Sour Cream
  3. Colorado — Breakfast Burrito Bacon Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar & Sour Cream
  4. Idaho — Breakfast Burrito Bacon Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar & Sour Cream
  5. Nebraska — Breakfast Burrito Bacon Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar & Sour Cream
  6. New Mexico — Donut Tri Glazed Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Flaming Hot Cheetos
  7. Nevada — Breakfast Burrito Chorcheezo Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar & Sour Cream
  8. Oregon — Breakfast Burrito Moab Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Reese’s Fast Break
  9. South Dakota — Breakfast Burrito Chorcheezo Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Nacho Cheese Doritos
  10. Utah — Tornado Egg Cheese Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar & Sour Cream
  11. Washington — Breakfast Burrito Chorcheezo Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar & Sour Cream
  12. Wyoming — Breakfast Burrito Sausage Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar & Sour Cream

Salt Lake City-based Maverik operates nearly 400 stores.

