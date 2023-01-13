Breakfast Offerings Are Hot Items at Maverik Stores

SALT LAKE CITY — With 12 million inside transactions a month, Maverik — Adventure\u0026#039;s First Stop is unveiling the top products sold across its convenience stores in 2022.\r\n\r\nMost frequently purchased last year were the retailer\u0026#039;s breakfast items. In the top 30 items purchased with a 12-ounce Red Bull, 10 of those items were breakfast products.\r\n\r\nAccording to the report, when it comes to combinations:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tThe food items most frequently purchased with extra-large fountain drinks are maple and chocolate bar doughnuts, corn dogs, and sausage, egg and cheese breakfast burritos.\r\n\tSausage, egg and cheese burritos are most often purchased with a hot dispensed beverage, or another breakfast burrito, usually a Bacon or Chorcheezo burrito. \r\n\tTwelve-ounce Red Bull cans are sold most frequently with other Red Bull flavors, particularly Watermelon or Coconut Berry, and the Chorcheezo Breakfast Burrito \r\n\r\n\r\nAcross Maverik\u0026#039;s 12-state network, the top sold items by state were:\r\n\r\n\r\n\tArizona — Biscuit and Gravy Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Nacho Cheese Doritos\r\n\tCalifornia — Breakfast Burrito Bacon Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar \u0026amp; Sour Cream\r\n\tColorado — Breakfast Burrito Bacon Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar \u0026amp; Sour Cream\r\n\tIdaho — Breakfast Burrito Bacon Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar \u0026amp; Sour Cream\r\n\tNebraska — Breakfast Burrito Bacon Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar \u0026amp; Sour Cream\r\n\tNew Mexico — Donut Tri Glazed Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Flaming Hot Cheetos\r\n\tNevada — Breakfast Burrito Chorcheezo Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar \u0026amp; Sour Cream\r\n\tOregon — Breakfast Burrito Moab Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Reese’s Fast Break\r\n\tSouth Dakota — Breakfast Burrito Chorcheezo Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Nacho Cheese Doritos\r\n\tUtah — Tornado Egg Cheese Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar \u0026amp; Sour Cream\r\n\tWashington — Breakfast Burrito Chorcheezo Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar \u0026amp; Sour Cream\r\n\tWyoming — Breakfast Burrito Sausage Scramble Bonfire Foods, Red Bull and Ruffles: Cheddar \u0026amp; Sour Cream\r\n\r\n\r\nSalt Lake City-based Maverik operates nearly 400 stores.