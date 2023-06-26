Breeze Thru Breaks the C-Store Mold

“With nearly 100 major events per year at PNC Arena and Carter-Finley Stadium across the street, there are ample opportunities to super-serve our customers and have fun doing it,” said Stephenson.

Customers clearly appreciate this approach. “It’s refreshing to see a local c-store serve as an integral part of the community during these sporting events,” Raleigh native Chris Clarke shared on social media. “My friends in Raleigh proudly patronize Breeze Thru, recognizing their effort to support our teams and helping foster a sense of camaraderie.”

Added Stephenson: “We want people to see what Breeze Thru is about. We want to give energy to our patrons, and deliver a vibrant atmosphere. Having fun with events is in our DNA and helps make connections happen.”

Also in Breeze Thru’s DNA is the chain’s approach to employees. In addition to formal training, the Breeze Thru team is expected to display a friendly attitude and are encouraged to interact with customers on a personal level, getting to know them as individuals. Management also encourages employees to share their observations about the business and to make suggestions for changes or enhancements.

“We are focused on building a business where human beings can flourish,” noted Stephenson. “Profits do matter (and they matter a lot), but our profits will never matter more than our people. When we give our team opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the business and they can see themselves in our success, they feel empowered. That builds trust, which is priceless. We are hopeful it also delivers joy and delight, which are contagious and translate directly to our service."