Breeze Thru Breaks the C-Store Mold
For some convenience retailers, operating just like the competition is enough, but Cary, N.C.-based Breeze Thru Markets is not one of them. Founded in 2013 and a sister company of Cary Oil, the family-owned and operated retailer—which has 17 locations across North Carolina and has its eyes on substantial growth in the coming years —strives to “redefine how a convenience store can positively impact its community,” said President and CEO Adam Stephenson.
Speaking of breweries, in keeping with its consumers’ love of local craft brews and as a point of distinction, select Breeze Thru locations feature a Growler & Crowler station where customers can select their favorite locally brewed draft beer and have it poured to-go in either easy-to-tailgate Growlers or the smaller, 32-oz Crowler cans. In his recent appearance on Raleigh podcast “919 VICE: Good Guys Harmless Habits,” Stephenson expounded on why catering toward the craft beer drinker has worked so well for Breeze Thru.
“We tailor our offer to what the community is asking for and what they want. It is such a perfect pairing in the Raleigh area because the beer drinkers here are well-informed consumers and have strong opinions on what they love,” he said. “ It is a great connection point with our neighbors, and we love supporting the local brewers. It's awesome to be able to show off the diverse local beer options in our stores.”
Prioritizing People
Consistent moves to engage with the community complement these in-store offers in encouraging frequent and new customers alike to view Breeze Thru as anything other than an average c-store, observed Stephenson. For example, the retailer partners with a local sports media company with a cult-like following, sponsoring the content of several podcasts and unique media projects.
Periodic in-store activations tie in with local events. Notably, one Breeze Thru is across the street from PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C., which is home to the Carolina Hurricanes NHL hockey team, as well as to NC State football and basketball. When the Hurricanes faced off against the Florida Panthers in the Stanley Cup playoffs this past spring, Breeze Thru offered Game Day specials, along with live entertainment to enhance the party atmosphere, while employees wore team colors, demonstrated their enthusiasm for the team, and distributed spirited game day stickers. The event was publicized on all Breeze Thru’s social media channels.
“With nearly 100 major events per year at PNC Arena and Carter-Finley Stadium across the street, there are ample opportunities to super-serve our customers and have fun doing it,” said Stephenson.
Customers clearly appreciate this approach. “It’s refreshing to see a local c-store serve as an integral part of the community during these sporting events,” Raleigh native Chris Clarke shared on social media. “My friends in Raleigh proudly patronize Breeze Thru, recognizing their effort to support our teams and helping foster a sense of camaraderie.”
Added Stephenson: “We want people to see what Breeze Thru is about. We want to give energy to our patrons, and deliver a vibrant atmosphere. Having fun with events is in our DNA and helps make connections happen.”
Also in Breeze Thru’s DNA is the chain’s approach to employees. In addition to formal training, the Breeze Thru team is expected to display a friendly attitude and are encouraged to interact with customers on a personal level, getting to know them as individuals. Management also encourages employees to share their observations about the business and to make suggestions for changes or enhancements.
“We are focused on building a business where human beings can flourish,” noted Stephenson. “Profits do matter (and they matter a lot), but our profits will never matter more than our people. When we give our team opportunities to contribute meaningfully to the business and they can see themselves in our success, they feel empowered. That builds trust, which is priceless. We are hopeful it also delivers joy and delight, which are contagious and translate directly to our service."
Partnered For Success
Meanwhile, Breeze Thru’s focus on taking customer convenience to a more personal level extends to the forecourt. Patrons can purchase fuel 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, even if the retailer’s stores are closed. “We all understand the frustration of being low on gas and driving around at night, desperately trying to fill the tank,” stated Stephenson. “Making our fuel available to customers all day every day is another way to deliver next-level convenience.”
Fuel islands at seven Breeze Thru stores are 76® branded and serviced by Motiva Enterprises LLC. Headquartered in Houston and a supplier to Cary Oil for a quarter-century, Motiva is credited with reintroducing the iconic 76® brand on the East and Gulf coasts after a hiatus of several years.
Stephenson said Motiva has proven to be “a wonderful, dependable, reliable supply partner, delivering high-quality products and an ‘always there’ attitude for Cary Oil throughout its 25-year business relationship, as well as for Breeze Thru during the past decade.” However, he added, “there’s more to it than that,” in keeping with Motiva’s commitment to support c-stores as they develop and execute initiatives aimed at attaining their goals and fostering their success.
In prior years, Stephenson has served on Motiva’s Regional Council, which he deemed an invaluable resource of shared ideas and strategies for industry challenges, fulfilling Breeze Thru’s mission, and strengthening the business. “The relationship with Motiva’s leadership team, and our work with Motiva in general, keeps us confident in both the strength and growth potential of convenience retail, and that we will continue to evolve along with it,” concluded Stephenson. “We are just getting started.”