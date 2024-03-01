Bridging the Gap Between Loyalty & Consumer Behavior

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Loyalty membership does not necessarily spell loyal behavior for shoppers, according to a new report from digital marketplace provider Upside.

The "Loyalty Membership and Behavior" report, part one of a two-part Loyalty series from Upside, found more than half of consumers enrolled in a loyalty program base their shopping decisions — including where to shop, which items to purchase and how much to buy — on those programs.

Additionally, nearly 40% of loyalty members indicated that they would stop shopping at a specific location if the store terminated its loyalty program.

"Consumers are actively seeking value, and retailers are wise to use tools like loyalty programs that don't cannibalize existing profits to address that need," said Upside CEO and cofounder Alex Kinnier. "These survey findings indicate that today's loyalty offerings have become table stakes for customers, and retailers have an opportunity to do things differently to get more out of their existing investment."