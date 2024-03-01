Bridging the Gap Between Loyalty & Consumer Behavior
However, certain findings from the survey shine a light on unexpected loyalty shortcomings for convenience store and fuel retailers, grocery stores and restaurants. Varying based on buying category, insights from Upside's data indicate that:
- As many as half (41% to 51%) of respondents do not factor in a loyalty program when choosing where to buy.
- More than a third (33% to 46%) of respondents have not increased their purchasing frequency since joining a loyalty program.
- Almost two-thirds (58% to 63%) stated that the absence of a loyalty program at a store would not affect their shopping habits.
Consumers' indifference may stem from a myriad of factors, according to Upside, like:
- Loyalty proliferation: Comparing data from Upside's 2015 and 2023 "Bond Loyalty Reports," the average shopper has nearly doubled the number of loyalty memberships in their wallet over the past decade.
- Lack of differentiation: Loyalty programs have become increasingly similar to one another, hindering retailers from distinguishing themselves among customers.
"Loyalty Membership and Behavior" drew insights from a comprehensive survey of nearly 2,000 consumers. The full report is available here.
Part two of Upside's Loyalty series will dive deeper into the data on how to make loyalty programs more impactful.
Upside is a digital marketplace that connects millions of consumers with brick-and-mortar retailers nationwide. Since 2016, Upside's personalized offers have empowered individuals to gain greater purchasing power for their essential needs and helped businesses achieve measurable profits.