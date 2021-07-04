Buc-ee's Adding Another State to Its Footprint

LAKE JACKSON, Fla. — Buc-ee's is preparing to make its mark on the Richmond, Ky., market with the groundbreaking of a new travel center on April 13.

Located at the southeast corner of Interstate 75 and Duncannon Lane, the Richmond site is the first Buc-ee's travel center in the state of Kentucky. It will occupy 53,000 square feet and offer Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries, in addition to approximately 120 fueling positions.

"We're excited to add Kentucky to our family of stores expanding throughout the Southeast," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "Richmond is a vibrant city in the heart of the gorgeous Bluegrass region of the state, and we are thrilled to have this location as our first in the State of Kentucky."

Throughout the project, Buc-ee's corporate development team will work closely alongside state and local leadership. The travel center in Richmond will bring 200 permanent, full-time jobs to the area with great pay, full benefits, 401k and three weeks of vacation.

Attendees of the Buc-ee's Richmond groundbreaking ceremony will include Mayor Robert Blythe of Richmond; City Manager Rob Minerich of Richmond; David Stipes, executive director of the Richmond Industrial Development Corporation; and members of the City of Richmond Board of Commissioners.

Buc-ee's entrance into Kentucky continues the company's multi-state expansion across the South, joining two recently opened locations in Florida, as well as stores in Georgia and Alabama. A travel center in South Carolina is also currently under construction and is slated to open in 2022.

Headquartered in Lake Jackson, Buc-ee's operates 38 locations across Texas. It kicked off its multi-state expansion in 2019 and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama, two in Florida, and one in Georgia.