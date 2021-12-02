Buc-ee's Prepares to Welcome Customers at First Florida Location

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — Buc-ee's ready to unpack its bags in the Sunshine State.

The Lake Jackson-based retailer will open the doors in St. Augustine, Fla., on Feb. 22. The travel center is Buc-ee's first in the state.

Construction is currently underway for a second Florida location in Daytona Beach, which is expected to open next month. The two Florida outposts continue Buc-ee's multi-state expansion across the South, joining stores in Georgia and Alabama.

Buc-ee's first travel center in South Carolina is also currently under construction and is slated to ring up its first customers in 2022.

Buc-ee's St. Augustine occupies 52,600 square feet, and offers 104 fueling positions. The new travel center also features Buc-ee's award-winning restrooms, and favorite menu items including Texas barbeque, homemade fudge, kolaches, Beaver nuggets, jerky and fresh pastries.

"Picking St. Augustine for our first Florida location made sense for many reasons, but its proximity to our other locations across the South was our initial motivator. Location aside, our owners fell in love with the rich history and warm hospitality of St. Augustine," said Stan Beard of Buc-ee's. "With their crystal-clear beaches and walkable atmosphere, St. Augustine is among the most beautiful cities in Florida. We are excited to offer visitors and residents the experience and convenience of Buc-ee's and can't wait to become a part of the local community."

Buc-ee's St. Augustine will bring approximately 200 permanent, full-time jobs to the area.

Founded in 1982, Buc-ee's operates 38 stores across Texas. The retailer began its multi-state expansion in 2019 and has since opened two travel centers in Alabama and one in Georgia.