Buc-ee's Files Suit Against Missouri Drive-Thru Over Trademark Issue

In addition the rhyming Duckees name, Buc-ee's pointed out that the Duckees logo is stylized as a cartoon duck set against a yellow background within a black circle outline.

"The DUCKEES' Word Trademark DUCKEES copies the most important aspects of BUC-EE'S Word Trademark," the lawsuit stated. "The DUCKEES' Word Trademark DUCKEES, among other things, is nearly identical both orally and visually to the BUC-EE'S Word Trademark BUC-EE'S."

The lawsuit, which was assigned to U.S. District Judge Roseann A. Ketchmark, seeks an injunction halting Duckees from using the logo.

2 Wiseman Enterprises has not yet filed a response, according to the news outlet.

This isn't Buc-ee's first move to legally defend its trademark. In August 2023, the company announced it would take steps to halt use of its intellectual property after a photo of the Buk-II's Super Mercado, located in Matamoros Tamaulipas near the Los Indios International Bridge to the U.S. border, went viral online. The store featured a deformed variation of the famous beaver wearing a red hat against a yellow circle depicted in Buc-ee's logo.

Additionally, in 2017 Buc-ee's filed a lawsuit in federal court alleging that Omaha, Neb.-based Bucky's was trying to confuse consumers with a similar name as it made plans to enter the Texas market. A federal judge threw out the lawsuit the following year.

Founded in 1982, Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's operates 50 stores, including 35 across Texas, as well as multiple locations in other states.