Buc-ee's Loses Trademark Infringement Suit Against Nebraska Chain, Bucky's

LAKE JACKSON, Texas — It was Buc-ee's vs. Bucky's and Bucky's won.

A federal judge threw out a lawsuit brought by Buc-ee's against the Nebraska-based convenience store with a similar name, according to the Omaha World-Herald.

In early 2017 Buc-ee's filed a lawsuit in federal court in Houston against Bucky's as the Omaha-based c-store chain made plans to enter the Texas market, as Convenience Store News previously reported.

Buc-ee's alleged the Nebraska retailer was trying to confuse consumers with a similar name. In the lawsuit, Buc-ee's sought an injunction to stop the competing c-store chain from moving ahead with its plans.

With the legal challenge tossed, Bucky's can open stores under its own banner in Texas, the Omaha World-Herald added.

According to Bucky's website, the retailer operates c-stores in Omaha, suburban Chicago and St. Louis.

Lake Jackson-based Buc-ee's operates 34 locations in Texas. It is set to open outside its home state, in Daytona, Fla., in 2019.