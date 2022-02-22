Buc-ee's First Tennessee Location Will Be Its Biggest to Date

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. — Buc-ee's is about to break its own world record for the world's largest convenience store with the announcement it will open a 74,000-square-foot flagship Buc-ee's Family Travel Center in Sevierville. The location, close to Knoxville, will surpass the 66,335-square-foot Buc-ee's that currently operates in New Braunfels, Texas.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI) tribe and its economic development organization Kituwah LLC shared the first details for the development at Exit 407 in Sevierville. The travel center, which will offer 120 fueling positions, electric vehicle charging stations and a car wash more than 250 feet long, will anchor a 200-acre development.

Located at Interstate 40, Exit 407 in Sevierville, the development was previously referred to as Project 407 and has been named "The 407: Gateway to Adventure." Additional possibilities at the development are being explored, including a world-class golf attraction, a go-cart facility and a distillery experience.

"It is not a coincidence that we chose The 407 as our first big store location outside of Texas," Stan Beard, director of real estate for Buc-ee's, told WHNT. "We will be the proverbial 'welcome sign' at the front door of the exceptional travel experience that the Smoky Mountains, Sevierville, and Sevier County has to offer. You won't forget your first visit to Buc-ee's and it won't be your last. We are thrilled to share our over-the-top customer experience and be a pivotal part of the Kituwah and EBCI vision for the Gateway to Adventure."

Based in Lake Jackson, Texas, Buc-ee's currently operates more than 40 locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Texas, where it was founded almost four decades ago. It plans to enter Colorado in 2024 with the opening of a store in Johnstown, as Convenience Store News reported.